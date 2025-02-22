Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 8,327 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSTM. CWM LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in HealthStream by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in HealthStream by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 54,775 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 400,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 234,148 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in HealthStream by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 60,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.
HealthStream Trading Down 2.1 %
HSTM stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67.
HealthStream Company Profile
HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.
