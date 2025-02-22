Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 251,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,489 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $434.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $44.46.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FC. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

