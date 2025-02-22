Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,186 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,229,000 after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,593,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 45.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,300,000 after acquiring an additional 442,331 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,459,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,084,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after acquiring an additional 265,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of ALK stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 800 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $51,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,072.54. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 13,880 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $888,458.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,038.38. This represents a 40.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,598 shares of company stock worth $12,912,156 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Melius raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Melius Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

View Our Latest Report on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.