Allworth Financial LP Acquires 284 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 984,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,849,000 after acquiring an additional 54,684 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 557,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 62.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 442,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after buying an additional 170,250 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 168.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after buying an additional 219,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $12,910,000.

BATS:PJUL opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $902.61 million, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

