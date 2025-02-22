Allworth Financial LP Acquires 47 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.71.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $285.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of -213.42 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.70. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $249,287.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,867,727.10. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,099,861.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,396,678.40. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,449 shares of company stock valued at $77,580,151 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.