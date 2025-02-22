Allworth Financial LP Acquires 516 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $11,413,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $905,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

XMLV stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $53.37 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.