Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 121.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 5,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9,720.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 74,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,018,000 after purchasing an additional 73,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $376.74 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $346.13 and a 52-week high of $481.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $421.57 and a 200-day moving average of $423.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $471.50.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

