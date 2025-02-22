Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 668.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth about $147,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY opened at $50.27 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

