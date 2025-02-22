Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 3,414.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at $34,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 692.4% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 92.45%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,876.86. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

