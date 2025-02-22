Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,946 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,430 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RKLB. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,930,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,035 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,317,000 after purchasing an additional 898,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 22.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,878,357 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,006,000 after purchasing an additional 532,207 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,651,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 46.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 691,387 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 220,432 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RKLB opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -63.65 and a beta of 1.99. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $33.34.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 534,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,525. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nina Armagno sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $236,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,107.22. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,530 shares of company stock worth $2,944,700. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RKLB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

