Allworth Financial LP Buys 34 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 42.7% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,038,951,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,755,000 after buying an additional 48,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,740,348,000 after buying an additional 43,604 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,506,000 after buying an additional 32,609 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,462.35.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.93, for a total value of $7,200,768.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,355,659.64. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,616. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,647 shares of company stock worth $151,878,163 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,291.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,306.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1,319.28. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,136.27 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.