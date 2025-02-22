Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 175.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in GSK were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,345 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,425,000 after acquiring an additional 870,449 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 409,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 51,378 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 433,628 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 165,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 500,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after acquiring an additional 83,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

