Allworth Financial LP Has $255,000 Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 183.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $180,000.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,109.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,511.96. The trade was a 1.60 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GDV stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

