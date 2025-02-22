Allworth Financial LP Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price target (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.79%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.