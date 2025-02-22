Allworth Financial LP Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Workday by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.11.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total value of $13,799,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,200. This represents a 48.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,681.92. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $256.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.75 and a 200-day moving average of $252.87. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

