Allworth Financial LP Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,412,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $483,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total transaction of $124,182.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,043.20. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $1,308,256.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,854.40. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,766. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR opened at $235.31 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $188.30 and a one year high of $244.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

