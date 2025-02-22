Allworth Financial LP Has $360,000 Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 646.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,466 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Archrock were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 476,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after buying an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 118,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 72,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AROC opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

