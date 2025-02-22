Allworth Financial LP Has $366,000 Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,041,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,515,000 after purchasing an additional 896,889 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,684,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,762,000 after purchasing an additional 538,049 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $24,647,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 124.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 161,118 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,687,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,367,000 after purchasing an additional 140,084 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

ZION opened at $53.42 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $580,436.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,265,325.92. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. This trade represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,219 shares of company stock worth $2,420,122. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

