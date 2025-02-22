Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $189,222.33. This represents a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.1 %

RSG opened at $230.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $180.91 and a one year high of $232.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

