Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth about $70,960,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,244,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,897,000 after buying an additional 106,717 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 127,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 66,366 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 44,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,872,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $33,661.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at $740,703.60. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $150,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,708.84. The trade was a 17.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

BOH opened at $70.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $82.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.18. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

