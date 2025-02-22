Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 170.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 43,662 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $608,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 70.6% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 42.3% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

