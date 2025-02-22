Allworth Financial LP Purchases 195 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Black Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Point Wealth Management now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. EQ LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of VONG stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.93. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.08 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

