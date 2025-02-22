Allworth Financial LP Purchases 358 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $249.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $198.44 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.79 and a 200 day moving average of $245.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

