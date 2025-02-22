Allworth Financial LP Sells 12,614 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,614 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 99.9% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,379,000 after purchasing an additional 538,256 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 368,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,360,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,950.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,670,000 after purchasing an additional 189,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,389 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GBTC opened at $75.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.09. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.