Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102.11 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 103.48 ($1.31). Approximately 37,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 256,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.31).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Amaroq Minerals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Amaroq Minerals in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 84.62. The company has a market cap of £752.41 million, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd is focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in Greenland.

The company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,615.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region.

Amaroq’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine.

