Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102.11 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 103.48 ($1.31). Approximately 37,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 256,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.31).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Amaroq Minerals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Amaroq Minerals in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRQ
Amaroq Minerals Stock Down 0.5 %
About Amaroq Minerals
Amaroq Minerals Ltd is focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in Greenland.
The company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,615.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region.
Amaroq’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amaroq Minerals
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Amaroq Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amaroq Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.