Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.5% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,852 shares of company stock worth $9,324,151 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $216.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

