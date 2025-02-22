Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 1.6% After Insider Selling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $222.14 and last traded at $222.91. Approximately 8,609,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 34,105,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.63.

Specifically, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.88 and a 200-day moving average of $203.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

