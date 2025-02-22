American Airlines Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 178,484 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average volume of 113,826 put options.
American Airlines Group Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.23 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
