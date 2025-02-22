American Airlines Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 178,484 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the average volume of 113,826 put options.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.23 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Airlines Group to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Melius Research raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Insider Activity

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

