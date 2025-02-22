American Financial Group, Inc. Elects New Directors and Announces Board Changes

Get alerts:

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) has disclosed changes to its Board of Directors in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 19, 2025.

The company announced the election of Craig Lindner Jr. and David L. Thompson Jr. as Directors to its Board. Mr. Lindner, currently serving as the Divisional President of AFG Real Estate Investments, has been with the company since 2002, overseeing real estate investments and operations. Mr. Thompson, Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Operating Officer of Great American Insurance Company, has been instrumental in various senior management positions since joining in 2006.

Additionally, the filing stated that James E. Evans will not stand for re-election at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Mr. Evans, who has been serving as an Executive Consultant since 2014, will continue advising the company through the remainder of his term.

There were no specified arrangements leading to the election of Mr. Lindner and Mr. Thompson as Directors. The company has also provided details of transactions with both individuals in compliance with Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K in the 2024 Proxy Statement.

The departure of Mr. Evans from seeking re-election was described as a voluntary decision, unrelated to any disputes with the company. Mr. Evans will continue in his advisory role as Executive Consultant.

As a separate action on the same day, a press release was issued detailing these appointments. This filing indicates that the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1, incorporating it by reference in the report.

American Financial Group, Inc. is a Cincinnati-based insurance holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance through Great American Insurance Group, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses.

This filing was signed by Joseph C. Alter, Vice President, Deputy General Counsel & Secretary, on behalf of American Financial Group, Inc., on February 20, 2025.

