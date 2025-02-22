AMMO (POWW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter.
AMMO Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of POWW stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $209.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. AMMO has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.94.
About AMMO
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AMMO
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.