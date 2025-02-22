AMMO (POWW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter.

Shares of POWW stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $209.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. AMMO has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

