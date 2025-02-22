Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Upgraded at Baird R W

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMPL. KeyCorp raised Amplitude from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $78.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.68 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $77,372.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,847.42. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Amplitude by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

