Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.19.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $238.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.24. Analog Devices has a one year low of $182.57 and a one year high of $247.10. The firm has a market cap of $118.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total value of $2,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,590.89. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

