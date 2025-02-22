Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADI. Benchmark raised their target price on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.19.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $238.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $182.57 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $118.52 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

