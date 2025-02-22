Analysts Issue Forecasts for GIL Q2 Earnings

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $54.18 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $55.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.30). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,492,000 after buying an additional 226,695 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1,025.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 13,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 545.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,210,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,403,000 after buying an additional 1,022,695 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.