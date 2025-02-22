Analysts Issue Forecasts for iA Financial Q1 Earnings

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the company will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$137.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$143.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$140.63.

iA Financial stock opened at C$127.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$131.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$120.30. iA Financial has a one year low of C$80.95 and a one year high of C$141.88. The company has a market cap of C$11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In related news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total transaction of C$685,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.58, for a total transaction of C$68,125.80. Insiders have sold a total of 11,010 shares of company stock worth $1,489,142 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

