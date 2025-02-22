Analysts Issue Forecasts for Meta Platforms Q2 Earnings

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $5.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.72. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $26.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2025 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.94 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $27.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $30.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on META. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $770.00 target price (up from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $811.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.90.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $683.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $647.09 and its 200-day moving average is $590.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.33 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.30, for a total value of $511,596.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,687. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,668 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.21, for a total value of $13,830,734.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,217 shares of company stock valued at $523,808,864 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.