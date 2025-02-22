Analysts Offer Predictions for FIS Q1 Earnings

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.36.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.54. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $62.63 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

