Analysts Offer Predictions for GrowGeneration FY2026 Earnings

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for GrowGeneration in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for GrowGeneration’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share.
GrowGeneration Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of GRWG opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.38.
GrowGeneration
GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.
