Analysts Offer Predictions for GrowGeneration FY2026 Earnings

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for GrowGeneration in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for GrowGeneration’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share.

GrowGeneration Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of GRWG opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,870,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 370,635 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 120.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 90,966 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 274.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 55,290 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 510.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

