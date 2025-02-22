Analysts Set European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT at C$3.29

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UNGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ERE.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.90 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.02. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$2.23 and a 1 year high of C$3.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$230.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.28.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

