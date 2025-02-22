Analysts Set European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT at C$3.29

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.11.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ERE.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.90 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.