Analysts Set Expectations for OTCMKTS:ANCTF Q1 Earnings

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Desjardins downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $49.35 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.16.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

