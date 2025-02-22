Analysts Set Expectations for WFG Q1 Earnings

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WFG. TD Securities dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.
West Fraser Timber Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of WFG opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.77 and a beta of 1.22. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $102.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.41.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.63. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 77.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 82.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.
West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -609.52%.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.