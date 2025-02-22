Analysts Set QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target at $51.20

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QDEL opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $49.45.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 72.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian J. Blaser acquired 6,033 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886.86. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

