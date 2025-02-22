Analysts Set Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target at $12.33

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. B. Riley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIAV

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $29,224.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,612.31. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,133.33. This represents a 14.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 804.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.