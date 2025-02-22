Analyzing Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) and Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF)

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) and Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Del Monte Produce 0.36% 5.91% 3.65% Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fresh Del Monte Produce and Green Thumb Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 0.00 Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Green Thumb Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.28 billion 0.35 -$11.40 million $0.33 93.43 Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 1.43 $36.27 million $0.27 26.33

Green Thumb Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fresh Del Monte Produce. Green Thumb Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Del Monte Produce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.8% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats Green Thumb Industries on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services. The company offers pineapples, fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables, melons, and vegetables; non-tropical fruits, such as grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis; other fruit and vegetables, and avocados; and prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and meals and snacks. It also engages in the sale of poultry and meat products; and third-party freight services business. The company offers its products under the Del Monte brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Just Juice, Fruitini, Pinkglow, Del Monte Zero, Honeyglow, Rubyglow, Honey Miniglow, Bananinis, Mann, Mann’s Logo, Arcadian Harvest, Nourish Bowls, Broccolini, Caulilini, Better Burger Leaf, Romaleaf, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, convenience stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

