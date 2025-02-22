Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Shares Up 7.5% – Should You Buy?

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 225,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 159,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Andean Precious Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$135.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Sandoval Amare purchased 31,300 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.21 per share, with a total value of C$37,860.48. Corporate insiders own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

