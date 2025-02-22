Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Shares Up 7.5% – Should You Buy?

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 225,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 159,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Andean Precious Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.
Get Our Latest Report on Andean Precious Metals
Andean Precious Metals Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Sandoval Amare purchased 31,300 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.21 per share, with a total value of C$37,860.48. Corporate insiders own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
About Andean Precious Metals
Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Andean Precious Metals
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Andean Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andean Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.