Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AIV opened at $8.96 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81.

Apartment Investment and Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.