Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.
Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:AIV opened at $8.96 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81.
Apartment Investment and Management Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.
About Apartment Investment and Management
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
