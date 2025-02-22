Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.21. 9,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 45,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Ascent Solar Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascent Solar Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ascent Solar Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.17% of Ascent Solar Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

