Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 37 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 185.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,735,000. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,169 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46,874.1% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 535,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,282,000 after acquiring an additional 533,896 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VOO stock opened at $551.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.