Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of News by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,069,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after acquiring an additional 295,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of News by 101.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 249,659 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of News by 11.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 250,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,044 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 27.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 199,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 43,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

News Stock Performance

Shares of News stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10. News Co. has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $35.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. Research analysts expect that News Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. News’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

