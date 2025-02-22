Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EverQuote alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Stock Down 4.1 %

EVER stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $734.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $28.09.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 29,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $582,912.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 116,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,105.16. This trade represents a 20.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,515 shares in the company, valued at $570,300. This trade represents a 6.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,412 shares of company stock worth $1,178,790. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVER. B. Riley reduced their price target on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Read Our Latest Report on EVER

EverQuote Profile

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.